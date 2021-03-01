Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) and Provention Bio (PRVB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) and Provention Bio (PRVB) with bullish sentiments.

Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX)

RBC Capital analyst Brian Abrahams maintained a Buy rating on Karuna Therapeutics on February 25 and set a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $124.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 48.6% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Karuna Therapeutics with a $150.71 average price target, a 20.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, Mizuho Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Provention Bio (PRVB)

In a report issued on February 25, Gregory Renza from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Provention Bio, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Renza is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 49.3% success rate. Renza covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Aprea Therapeutics.

Provention Bio has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.33, a 142.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 22, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on PRVB: