Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) and Cytosorbents (CTSO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) and Cytosorbents (CTSO) with bullish sentiments.

Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX)

In a report released today, Vamil Divan from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Karuna Therapeutics, with a price target of $116.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $84.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.8% and a 41.8% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and SAGE Therapeutics.

Karuna Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $122.25, implying a 41.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Oppenheimer also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

Cytosorbents (CTSO)

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy assigned a Buy rating to Cytosorbents today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.45, close to its 52-week high of $10.67.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 36.5% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, SELLAS Life Sciences Group, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cytosorbents with a $14.67 average price target, which is a 39.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

