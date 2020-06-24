Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) and aTyr Pharma (LIFE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) and aTyr Pharma (LIFE).

Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Karuna Therapeutics, with a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $105.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 36.6% and a 62.6% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Karuna Therapeutics with a $126.29 average price target, which is a 18.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $116.00 price target.

aTyr Pharma (LIFE)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Hold rating on aTyr Pharma. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.7% and a 56.5% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for aTyr Pharma with a $8.00 average price target.

