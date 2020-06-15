Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV), Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) and EKSO BIONICS (EKSO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV), Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) and EKSO BIONICS (EKSO) with bullish sentiments.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals received a Buy rating and a $30.00 price target from H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 45.2% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.00.

Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Robert Burns initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Atara Biotherapeutics today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.9% and a 71.1% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Springworks Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Atara Biotherapeutics with a $33.25 average price target.

EKSO BIONICS (EKSO)

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on EKSO BIONICS, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.56, close to its 52-week low of $2.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -3.4% and a 33.3% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, IntelGenx Technologies, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

EKSO BIONICS has an analyst consensus of Hold.

