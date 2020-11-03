Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Kaleido Biosciences (KLDO), Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Kaleido Biosciences (KLDO), Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) with bullish sentiments.

Kaleido Biosciences (KLDO)

In a report released yesterday, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Kaleido Biosciences, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 42.4% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kaleido Biosciences is a Hold with an average price target of $12.33.

Minerva Neurosciences (NERV)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao reiterated a Buy rating on Minerva Neurosciences today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.10, close to its 52-week low of $1.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 50.2% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Amag Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Minerva Neurosciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.00.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Arlinda Lee maintained a Buy rating on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals yesterday and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 47.3% success rate. Lee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.50, which is a 74.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 25, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

