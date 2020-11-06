Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA), Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT) and Alphatec Holdings (ATEC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA), Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT) and Alphatec Holdings (ATEC) with bullish sentiments.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

In a report released yesterday, Tim Chiang from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Kala Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 46.4% success rate. Chiang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kala Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.60, a 212.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 27, Oppenheimer also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT)

In a report released today, Carl Byrnes from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Opiant Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.20, close to its 52-week low of $6.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrnes is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -13.3% and a 29.5% success rate. Byrnes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Opiant Pharmaceuticals with a $42.00 average price target.

Alphatec Holdings (ATEC)

In a report released today, Jason Wittes from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Alphatec Holdings, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Wittes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 57.8% success rate. Wittes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Globus Medical, and Stereotaxis.

Alphatec Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.17, implying a 29.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

