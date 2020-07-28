Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) and Semler Scientific (OtherSMLR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) and Semler Scientific (SMLR) with bullish sentiments.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos maintained a Buy rating on Kala Pharmaceuticals on July 24 and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 49.5% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Kala Pharmaceuticals with a $21.50 average price target, an 118.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, Northland Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

Semler Scientific (SMLR)

In a report released today, Josh Nichols from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Semler Scientific, with a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.00, close to its 52-week high of $57.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Nichols is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 42.1% success rate. Nichols covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Smith Micro Software, Avid Technology, and RF Industries.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Semler Scientific is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $61.00.

