Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) and Genmab (GMAB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) and Genmab (GMAB) with bullish sentiments.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

In a report released yesterday, Tim Chiang from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Kala Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 51.4% success rate. Chiang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Kala Pharmaceuticals with a $22.80 average price target, which is a 204.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 18, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

Genmab (GMAB)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Genmab today and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $38.35, close to its 52-week high of $39.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.3% and a 62.4% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Springworks Therapeutics, and Protalix Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Genmab with a $39.00 average price target.

