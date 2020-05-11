Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) and Cytokinetics (CYTK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) and Cytokinetics (CYTK) with bullish sentiments.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on Kala Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.94, close to its 52-week high of $12.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 44.2% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kala Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $24.00, representing an 113.0% upside. In a report issued on May 5, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cytokinetics (CYTK)

In a report released today, Chad Messer from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Cytokinetics, with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 47.3% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cytokinetics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $27.60, representing a 42.4% upside. In a report issued on May 6, Mizuho Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $31.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on CYTK: