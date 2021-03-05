Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Kadmon Holdings (KDMN), X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) and VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Kadmon Holdings (KDMN), X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) and VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE) with bullish sentiments.

Kadmon Holdings (KDMN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein maintained a Buy rating on Kadmon Holdings today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 50.3% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Global Blood Therapeutics.

Kadmon Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.25, representing a 211.1% upside. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $13.00 price target.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR)

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on X4 Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.9% and a 52.1% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Trillium Therapeutics, Cellectar Biosciences, and Harpoon Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for X4 Pharmaceuticals with a $20.25 average price target, which is a 122.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $16.00 price target.

VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE)

In a report released today, Oren Livnat from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on VYNE Therapeutics, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 53.7% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for VYNE Therapeutics with a $18.00 average price target.

