Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Kadmon Holdings (KDMN) and Dynatronics (DYNT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Kadmon Holdings (KDMN) and Dynatronics (DYNT) with bullish sentiments.

Kadmon Holdings (KDMN)

In a report released today, Mara Goldstein from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Kadmon Holdings, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 43.5% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kadmon Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.25, which is a 193.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 2, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Dynatronics (DYNT)

In a report released yesterday, Anthony Vendetti from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on Dynatronics, with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.8% and a 55.9% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Scientific, Applied DNA Sciences, and Ra Medical Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dynatronics with a $2.05 average price target, implying a 28.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2.10 price target.

