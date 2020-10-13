Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Regeneron (REGN) and Qiagen (QGEN)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Regeneron (REGN) and Qiagen (QGEN).

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Credit Suisse analyst Matt Miksic maintained a Buy rating on Johnson & Johnson today and set a price target of $163.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $148.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Miksic is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 72.1% success rate. Miksic covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Johnson & Johnson has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $167.25, representing a 12.2% upside. In a report released yesterday, Cowen & Co. also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $170.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Regeneron (REGN)

In a report released today, Matthew Harrison from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Regeneron, with a price target of $609.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $606.10, close to its 52-week high of $664.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Harrison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 62.5% success rate. Harrison covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Freeline Therapeutics Holdings, and Global Blood Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Regeneron is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $668.36, implying an 11.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 29, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Qiagen (QGEN)

In a report released today, Peter Welford from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Qiagen, with a price target of EUR46.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $52.45, close to its 52-week high of $54.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Welford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 66.7% success rate. Welford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Roche Holding AG, AC Immune SA, and Galapagos.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Qiagen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $57.66.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on QGEN: