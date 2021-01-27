Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Quanterix (QTRX) and Agios Pharma (AGIO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Quanterix (QTRX) and Agios Pharma (AGIO) with bullish sentiments.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

In a report released today, Danielle Antalffy from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Johnson & Johnson, with a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $170.48, close to its 52-week high of $173.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Antalffy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.7% and a 70.8% success rate. Antalffy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Tandem Diabetes Care, and Baxter International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Johnson & Johnson with a $191.00 average price target, which is a 12.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Quanterix (QTRX)

In a report released today, Puneet Souda from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Quanterix, with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $66.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Souda is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 40.5% and a 81.6% success rate. Souda covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as AbCellera Biologics, Castle Biosciences, and Twist Bioscience.

Quanterix has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $74.50, which is a -1.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 12, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

Agios Pharma (AGIO)

In a report released today, Andrew Berens from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Agios Pharma, with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $48.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Berens is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 64.7% success rate. Berens covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Agios Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $66.13, implying a 33.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 13, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $69.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.