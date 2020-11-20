Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), GeoVax Labs (GOVX) and PLx Pharma (PLXP)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), GeoVax Labs (GOVX) and PLx Pharma (PLXP).

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Raymond James analyst Jayson Bedford maintained a Buy rating on Johnson & Johnson yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $147.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 69.0% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and Integra Lifesciences.

Johnson & Johnson has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $172.50, which is a 17.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wells Fargo also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $172.00 price target.

GeoVax Labs (GOVX)

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group initiated coverage with a Buy rating on GeoVax Labs and a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.76.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.8% and a 47.9% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and Interpace Diagnostics Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for GeoVax Labs with a $8.00 average price target.

PLx Pharma (PLXP)

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur reiterated a Hold rating on PLx Pharma yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -3.7% and a 41.9% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, and Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

PLx Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions.