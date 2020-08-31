Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and MyoKardia (MYOK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and MyoKardia (MYOK) with bullish sentiments.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Credit Suisse analyst Matt Miksic reiterated a Buy rating on Johnson & Johnson yesterday and set a price target of $163.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $154.00, close to its 52-week high of $157.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Miksic is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 71.1% success rate. Miksic covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Johnson & Johnson with a $166.86 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

MyoKardia (MYOK)

In a report released yesterday, Martin Auster from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on MyoKardia, with a price target of $136.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $107.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Auster is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 51.6% success rate. Auster covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MyoKardia is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $134.00, which is a 28.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, BMO Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $148.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.