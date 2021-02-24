Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ), Epizyme (EPZM) and Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ), Epizyme (EPZM) and Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) with bullish sentiments.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Oren Livnat reiterated a Buy rating on Jazz Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $207.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $157.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.8% and a 59.1% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Jazz Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $187.14, which is a 16.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 21, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $182.00 price target.

Epizyme (EPZM)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Epizyme, with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.41, close to its 52-week low of $9.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.7% and a 58.3% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Epizyme is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.00.

Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Theravance Biopharma, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 57.1% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Protagonist Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Theravance Biopharma with a $31.50 average price target.

