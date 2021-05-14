Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: IsoRay (ISR), Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV) and CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on IsoRay (ISR), Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV) and CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) with bullish sentiments.

IsoRay (ISR)

In a report released today, Suraj Kalia from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on IsoRay, with a price target of $1.90. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 53.6% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

IsoRay has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.45.

Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV)

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. analyst Michael Higgins maintained a Buy rating on Achieve Life Sciences today and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 33.1% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Achieve Life Sciences with a $48.33 average price target, implying a 398.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Derek Archila reiterated a Buy rating on CymaBay Therapeutics today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.12, close to its 52-week low of $3.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 41.9% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Phasebio Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CymaBay Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.63, representing a 175.8% upside. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

