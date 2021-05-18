Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Ironwood Pharma (IRWD), Zosano Pharma (ZSAN) and Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Ironwood Pharma (IRWD), Zosano Pharma (ZSAN) and Clearside Biomedical (CLSD).

Ironwood Pharma (IRWD)

Northland Securities analyst Tim Chiang maintained a Buy rating on Ironwood Pharma today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.1% and a 48.0% success rate. Chiang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ironwood Pharma with a $13.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Zosano Pharma (ZSAN)

In a report released yesterday, Anthony Vendetti from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Zosano Pharma, with a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.73, close to its 52-week low of $0.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 47.2% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Scientific, Applied DNA Sciences, and Ra Medical Systems.

Zosano Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.25.

Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

In a report released today, Serge Belanger from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Clearside Biomedical. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 46.3% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Clearside Biomedical is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.