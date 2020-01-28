Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Ironwood Pharma (IRWD), EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) and Principia Biopharma (PRNB)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Ironwood Pharma (IRWD), EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) and Principia Biopharma (PRNB).

Ironwood Pharma (IRWD)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Hold rating on Ironwood Pharma today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 48.1% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

Ironwood Pharma has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $12.67, which is a 4.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 14, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Hold rating on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 45.2% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Stealth Biotherapeutics, and Aslan Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals with a $4.00 average price target.

Principia Biopharma (PRNB)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Principia Biopharma today and set a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $51.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 42.6% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Principia Biopharma with a $64.33 average price target, a 15.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 23, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $68.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.