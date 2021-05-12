Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Iridex (IRIX), Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) and Moleculin Biotech (MBRX)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Iridex (IRIX), Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) and Moleculin Biotech (MBRX).

Iridex (IRIX)

Roth Capital analyst David Solomon maintained a Buy rating on Iridex today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Solomon is ranked #1131 out of 7501 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Iridex with a $10.50 average price target.

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

In a report released today, Raju Prasad from William Blair maintained a Hold rating on Global Blood Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $37.43, close to its 52-week low of $36.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 46.9% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Global Blood Therapeutics with a $82.58 average price target, which is an 119.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Raymond James also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

Moleculin Biotech (MBRX)

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter assigned a Buy rating to Moleculin Biotech today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.37, close to its 52-week low of $3.12.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 40.4% and a 47.5% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Sensei Biotherapeutics.

Moleculin Biotech has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.00.

