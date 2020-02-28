Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Irhythm Technologies (IRTC), Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) and Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Irhythm Technologies (IRTC), Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) and Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) with bullish sentiments.

Irhythm Technologies (IRTC)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Jason Mills reiterated a Buy rating on Irhythm Technologies today and set a price target of $112.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $80.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Mills is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.0% and a 66.0% success rate. Mills covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Merit Medical Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Irhythm Technologies with a $102.25 average price target.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Edward Nash maintained a Buy rating on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals yesterday and set a price target of $198.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $83.45, close to its 52-week low of $74.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Nash is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 40.0% success rate. Nash covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Galmed Pharmaceuticals, Akero Therapeutics, and Theratechnologies.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $171.00, representing a 109.2% upside. In a report issued on February 26, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

In a report released yesterday, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Atara Biotherapeutics, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.48, close to its 52-week low of $10.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 42.8% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Allogene Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Atara Biotherapeutics with a $56.50 average price target, which is a 437.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 21, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

