Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Irhythm Technologies (IRTC) and Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Irhythm Technologies (IRTC) and Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Irhythm Technologies (IRTC)

In a report released yesterday, Suraj Kalia from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Irhythm Technologies. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $80.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 51.8% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Irhythm Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $102.25.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson maintained a Hold rating on Nektar Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -10.6% and a 32.9% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Nektar Therapeutics with a $27.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.