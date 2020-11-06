Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Irhythm Technologies (IRTC) and Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Irhythm Technologies (IRTC) and Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) with bullish sentiments.

Irhythm Technologies (IRTC)

Oppenheimer analyst Suraj Kalia assigned a Buy rating to Irhythm Technologies yesterday and set a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $235.83, close to its 52-week high of $261.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 51.0% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Irhythm Technologies with a $235.86 average price target, implying a 2.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 27, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $235.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)

In a report released yesterday, Mara Goldstein from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Iovance Biotherapeutics, with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $40.42, close to its 52-week high of $41.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 40.1% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Neoleukin Therapeutics, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Iovance Biotherapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $44.50.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.