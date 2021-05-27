Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Irhythm Technologies (IRTC) and Avrobio (AVRO)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Irhythm Technologies (IRTC) and Avrobio (AVRO).

Irhythm Technologies (IRTC)

Needham analyst David Saxon assigned a Hold rating to Irhythm Technologies today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $74.14, close to its 52-week low of $70.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Saxon is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 27.3% and a 70.0% success rate. Saxon covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Globus Medical, NuVasive, and SI-Bone.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Irhythm Technologies is a Hold with an average price target of $97.80, implying a 32.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 17, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Avrobio (AVRO)

Avrobio received a Buy rating and a $28.00 price target from Needham analyst Gil Blum today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.05, close to its 52-week low of $7.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Blum is ranked #6076 out of 7535 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Avrobio with a $22.00 average price target, implying a 169.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.