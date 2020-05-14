Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) and PDS Biotechnology (PDSB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) and PDS Biotechnology (PDSB) with bullish sentiments.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)

In a report released today, Geulah Livshits from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Iovance Biotherapeutics, with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $34.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Livshits is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 59.7% success rate. Livshits covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Crispr Therapeutics AG, and Intellia Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Iovance Biotherapeutics with a $49.25 average price target, representing a 36.6% upside. In a report issued on April 29, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

PDS Biotechnology (PDSB)

Noble Financial analyst Cosme Ordonez reiterated a Buy rating on PDS Biotechnology today and set a price target of $5.45. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.87, close to its 52-week low of $0.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Ordonez is ranked #5775 out of 6532 analysts.

PDS Biotechnology has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.45.

