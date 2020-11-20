Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS), Seattle Genetics (SGEN) and Albireo Pharma (ALBO)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS), Seattle Genetics (SGEN) and Albireo Pharma (ALBO).

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

In a report issued on November 16, Myles Minter from William Blair reiterated a Hold rating on Ionis Pharmaceuticals. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $49.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Minter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 55.9% success rate. Minter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Minerva Neurosciences, Prevail Therapeutics, and Silence Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ionis Pharmaceuticals with a $66.60 average price target, implying a 32.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 5, Leerink Partners also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Seattle Genetics (SGEN)

In a report issued on November 17, Andy Hsieh from William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on Seattle Genetics. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $173.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Hsieh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 60.3% success rate. Hsieh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Nektar Therapeutics, Viking Therapeutics, and Beyondspring.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Seattle Genetics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $195.57, a 12.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 17, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

Albireo Pharma (ALBO)

William Blair analyst Tim Lugo maintained a Buy rating on Albireo Pharma on November 16. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $34.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 50.2% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Revance Therapeutics, and Aclaris Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Albireo Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $70.43, implying a 103.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 3, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $62.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.