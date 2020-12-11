Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS), Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) and Beyondspring (BYSI)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS), Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) and Beyondspring (BYSI).

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

William Blair analyst Myles Minter reiterated a Hold rating on Ionis Pharmaceuticals on December 7. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $45.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Minter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 24.6% and a 65.8% success rate. Minter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Minerva Neurosciences, Prevail Therapeutics, and Silence Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Ionis Pharmaceuticals with a $64.88 average price target.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

William Blair analyst Tim Lugo maintained a Buy rating on Sarepta Therapeutics on December 7. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $167.24, close to its 52-week high of $175.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 50.0% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, and Revance Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Sarepta Therapeutics with a $187.20 average price target, representing a 16.3% upside. In a report issued on December 1, Mizuho Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $192.00 price target.

Beyondspring (BYSI)

In a report released yesterday, Andy Hsieh from William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on Beyondspring. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.60, close to its 52-week low of $9.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Hsieh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 60.2% success rate. Hsieh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Nektar Therapeutics, and Seattle Genetics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Beyondspring.

