Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS), Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY) and Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS), Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY) and Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR).

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

In a report issued on March 29, Myles Minter from William Blair maintained a Hold rating on Ionis Pharmaceuticals. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $46.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Minter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 50.9% success rate. Minter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Minerva Neurosciences, Silence Therapeutics, and Larimar Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ionis Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $59.56, which is a 31.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 22, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY)

In a report released yesterday, Matt Phipps from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Chinook Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 40.2% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, and Autolus Therapeutics.

Chinook Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.40, which is a 94.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR)

In a report released yesterday, Tim Lugo from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Atea Pharmaceuticals. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $59.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.3% and a 48.5% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Atea Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $66.00.

