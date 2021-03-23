Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) and Ontrak (OTRK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) and Ontrak (OTRK) with bullish sentiments.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

In a report released yesterday, Luca Issi from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Ionis Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $55.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Issi is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.7% and a 43.8% success rate. Issi covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.56, implying a 10.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

Ontrak (OTRK)

Colliers Securities analyst Eugene Mannheimer reiterated a Buy rating on Ontrak today and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Mannheimer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 58.0% success rate. Mannheimer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, NextGen Healthcare, and Castlight Health.

Ontrak has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.00, a 26.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Canaccord Genuity also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $46.00 price target.

