Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) and Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) and Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT).

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter maintained a Buy rating on Ionis Pharmaceuticals yesterday and set a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $39.89, close to its 52-week low of $39.17.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 45.0% and a 49.7% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Sensei Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ionis Pharmaceuticals with a $58.50 average price target, representing a 39.1% upside. In a report issued on April 23, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $74.00 price target.

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

In a report released yesterday, Raju Prasad from William Blair maintained a Hold rating on Global Blood Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $39.83, close to its 52-week low of $36.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 48.4% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Global Blood Therapeutics with a $80.33 average price target.

