Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) with bullish sentiments.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

In a report released today, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Ionis Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $56.21.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 62.6% and a 62.6% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Cellectar Biosciences, and Taysha Gene Therapies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ionis Pharmaceuticals with a $66.14 average price target, which is a 17.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $95.00 price target.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $48.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.8% and a 57.1% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Global Blood Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $61.38, implying a 23.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

