Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Inventiva (IVA) and Mimi’s Rock (OtherMIMNF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Inventiva (IVA) and Mimi’s Rock (MIMNF) with bullish sentiments.

Inventiva (IVA)

In a report issued on August 17, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Inventiva, with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 37.6% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Inventiva has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Mimi’s Rock (MIMNF)

Bloom Burton analyst Antonia Borovina maintained a Buy rating on Mimi’s Rock on August 27 and set a price target of C$0.70. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.32, close to its 52-week high of $0.34.

Borovina has an average return of 106.3% when recommending Mimi’s Rock.

According to TipRanks.com, Borovina is ranked #1601 out of 6841 analysts.

Mimi’s Rock has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $0.54.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.