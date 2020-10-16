Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Intuitive Surgical (ISRG), Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) and Xencor (XNCR)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Intuitive Surgical (ISRG), Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) and Xencor (XNCR).

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Oppenheimer analyst Suraj Kalia maintained a Sell rating on Intuitive Surgical today and set a price target of $365.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $741.00, close to its 52-week high of $778.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 53.2% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intuitive Surgical is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $705.75.

Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White reiterated a Buy rating on Mirati Therapeutics today and set a price target of $222.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $194.47, close to its 52-week high of $199.54.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.2% and a 51.2% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mirati Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $183.63, implying a -3.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 6, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $199.00 price target.

Xencor (XNCR)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Arlinda Lee maintained a Buy rating on Xencor today and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $40.82, close to its 52-week high of $43.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 49.0% success rate. Lee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Xencor with a $46.17 average price target, implying a 14.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 2, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

