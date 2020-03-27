Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Intuitive Surgical (ISRG), Frequency Therapeutics (FREQ) and Green Thumb Industries (OtherGTBIF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Intuitive Surgical (ISRG), Frequency Therapeutics (FREQ) and Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF) with bullish sentiments.

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

In a report released today, David Lewis from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Intuitive Surgical, with a price target of $622.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $496.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Lewis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 53.9% success rate. Lewis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Baxter International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intuitive Surgical is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $622.75, implying a 30.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $630.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Frequency Therapeutics (FREQ)

J.P. Morgan analyst Anupam Rama maintained a Buy rating on Frequency Therapeutics today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Rama is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 49.7% success rate. Rama covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Mirati Therapeutics, and Vir Biotechnology.

Frequency Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.00, implying a 44.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)

In a report released today, Michael Lavery from Piper Sandler maintained a Buy rating on Green Thumb Industries, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Lavery is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -14.7% and a 30.0% success rate. Lavery covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Philip Morris, and Altria Group.

Green Thumb Industries has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.14, a 132.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$20.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on GTBIF: