Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Intuitive Surgical (ISRG), Cytokinetics (CYTK) and Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Intuitive Surgical (ISRG), Cytokinetics (CYTK) and Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) with bullish sentiments.

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

In a report released today, Lawrence Keusch from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Intuitive Surgical, with a price target of $800.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $738.19, close to its 52-week high of $778.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Keusch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 61.7% success rate. Keusch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Becton Dickinson.

Intuitive Surgical has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $697.31, a -4.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on September 28, Argus Research also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $775.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cytokinetics (CYTK)

In a report released today, Jeffrey Hung from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Cytokinetics, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Hung is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.0% and a 60.3% success rate. Hung covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Repare Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cytokinetics with a $35.86 average price target, representing a 122.5% upside. In a report issued on October 5, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

In a report released today, Geulah Livshits from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Arbutus Biopharma. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Livshits is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.8% and a 68.6% success rate. Livshits covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Arbutus Biopharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.25.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.