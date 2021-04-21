Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Intuitive Surgical (ISRG), Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP) and Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Intuitive Surgical (ISRG), Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP) and Edwards Lifesciences (EW).

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

In a report released today, Drew Ranieri from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Intuitive Surgical, with a price target of $855.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $879.00.

Intuitive Surgical has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $878.44, representing a 4.5% upside. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also upgraded the stock to Hold.

Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

Barclays analyst Gena Wang maintained a Buy rating on Crispr Therapeutics AG today and set a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $123.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Wang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 50.8% success rate. Wang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Decibel Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Crispr Therapeutics AG with a $166.50 average price target, representing a 35.4% upside. In a report issued on April 13, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $175.00 price target.

Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

In a report released today, Cecilia Furlong from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Edwards Lifesciences, with a price target of $108.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $95.02.

Furlong has an average return of 13.3% when recommending Edwards Lifesciences.

According to TipRanks.com, Furlong is ranked #501 out of 7459 analysts.

Edwards Lifesciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $99.22, which is a 9.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

