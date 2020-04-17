Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) and Tricida (TCDA)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) and Tricida (TCDA).

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Oppenheimer analyst Suraj Kalia maintained a Sell rating on Intuitive Surgical today and set a price target of $365.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $510.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 52.2% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

Intuitive Surgical has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $560.36, an 8.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Evercore ISI also downgraded the stock to Sell with a $455.00 price target.

Tricida (TCDA)

Needham analyst Alan Carr maintained a Buy rating on Tricida today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -5.2% and a 37.1% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tricida is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $50.00.

