Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) and Novavax (NVAX)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) and Novavax (NVAX).

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Oppenheimer analyst Suraj Kalia maintained a Sell rating on Intuitive Surgical today and set a price target of $365.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $505.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 50.7% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

Intuitive Surgical has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $575.40.

Novavax (NVAX)

In a report released today, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Novavax, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.50, close to its 52-week high of $17.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -6.4% and a 28.0% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Novavax has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.00, which is a 28.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

