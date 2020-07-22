Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) and Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) and Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX).

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Leerink Partners analyst Richard Newitter maintained a Hold rating on Intuitive Surgical today and set a price target of $650.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $664.65, close to its 52-week high of $675.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Newitter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.1% and a 68.3% success rate. Newitter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Inspire Medical Systems, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Becton Dickinson.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intuitive Surgical is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $657.50, representing a -1.5% downside. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX)

Leerink Partners analyst Danielle Antalffy maintained a Buy rating on Axonics Modulation Technologies today and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $40.80, close to its 52-week high of $41.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Antalffy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.7% and a 68.3% success rate. Antalffy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Baxter International, and Tandem Diabetes Care.

Axonics Modulation Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.20, representing a 15.5% upside. In a report issued on July 13, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

