Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) and Amgen (AMGN)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) and Amgen (AMGN).

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

In a report released today, Tycho Peterson from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Intuitive Surgical, with a price target of $600.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $580.95, close to its 52-week high of $619.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 62.4% success rate. Peterson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Varian Medical Systems, Oxford Immunotec, and Catalent.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Intuitive Surgical with a $542.17 average price target, a -6.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 3, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Amgen (AMGN)

J.P. Morgan analyst Cory Kasimov maintained a Hold rating on Amgen today and set a price target of $225.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $227.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 56.4% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Amgen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $250.80.

