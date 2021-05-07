Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Intricon (IIN), Viewray (VRAY) and VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Intricon (IIN), Viewray (VRAY) and VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE) with bullish sentiments.

Intricon (IIN)

In a report released today, Kyle Bauser from Colliers Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Intricon, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Bauser is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 53.0% success rate. Bauser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Chembio Diagnostics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intricon is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Viewray (VRAY)

Oppenheimer analyst Suraj Kalia maintained a Buy rating on Viewray today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 55.6% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Viewray with a $6.67 average price target, a 39.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE)

Northland Securities analyst Tim Chiang maintained a Buy rating on VYNE Therapeutics today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.56, close to its 52-week low of $3.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.3% and a 44.4% success rate. Chiang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on VYNE Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.00, which is a 257.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.