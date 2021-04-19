Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI), Prothena (PRTA) and Precision BioSciences (DTIL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI), Prothena (PRTA) and Precision BioSciences (DTIL) with bullish sentiments.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

In a report released yesterday, Andrew Tsai from Jefferies assigned a Buy rating to Intra-Cellular Therapies, with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $31.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsai is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 47.6% success rate. Tsai covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as VistaGen Therapeutics, SAGE Therapeutics, and Athira Pharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intra-Cellular Therapies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $55.00, representing a 76.2% upside. In a report issued on April 8, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

Prothena (PRTA)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Yee from Jefferies assigned a Buy rating to Prothena, with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $24.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Yee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 50.3% success rate. Yee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Olema Pharmaceuticals, and Immunocore Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Prothena with a $32.60 average price target.

Precision BioSciences (DTIL)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Patrick Trucchio maintained a Buy rating on Precision BioSciences today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Trucchio is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.2% and a 40.9% success rate. Trucchio covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Milestone Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Precision BioSciences with a $20.33 average price target, a 131.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

