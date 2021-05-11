Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) and Kodiak Sciences (KOD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) and Kodiak Sciences (KOD) with bullish sentiments.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

In a report released yesterday, Andrew Tsai from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Intra-Cellular Therapies, with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsai is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 62.5% success rate. Tsai covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as VistaGen Therapeutics, SAGE Therapeutics, and Athira Pharma.

Intra-Cellular Therapies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $52.50, implying a 50.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Kodiak Sciences (KOD)

Jefferies analyst Michael Yee maintained a Buy rating on Kodiak Sciences yesterday and set a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $88.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Yee is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 49.5% success rate. Yee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Olema Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kodiak Sciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $129.43, representing a 54.9% upside. In a report issued on May 4, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $147.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.