Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Intersect ENT (XENT) and Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Intersect ENT (XENT) and Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB) with bullish sentiments.

Intersect ENT (XENT)

In a report released today, Ryan Zimmerman from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Intersect ENT, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 36.1% and a 65.2% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Organogenesis Holdings, and Staar Surgical Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intersect ENT is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.25.

Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB)

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter assigned a Buy rating to Cellectar Biosciences today and set a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.33, close to its 52-week low of $1.01.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 42.0% and a 49.1% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Sensei Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cellectar Biosciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.88, a 326.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

