Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Interpace Diagnostics Group (IDXG) and Principia Biopharma (PRNB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Interpace Diagnostics Group (IDXG) and Principia Biopharma (PRNB) with bullish sentiments.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (IDXG)

In a report released today, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Interpace Diagnostics Group, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.05.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 42.0% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catalyst Biosciences, Molecular Templates, and Cidara Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Interpace Diagnostics Group with a $12.00 average price target, representing an 81.8% upside. In a report issued on April 15, Janney Montgomery also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

Principia Biopharma (PRNB)

Wells Fargo analyst Jim Birchenough maintained a Buy rating on Principia Biopharma today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $63.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Birchenough is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 48.7% success rate. Birchenough covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Kezar Life Sciences, and Fate Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Principia Biopharma with a $70.00 average price target, representing a 1.6% upside. In a report issued on April 9, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

