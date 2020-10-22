Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Interpace Diagnostics Group (IDXG) and IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Interpace Diagnostics Group (IDXG) and IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA) with bullish sentiments.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (IDXG)

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy reiterated a Buy rating on Interpace Diagnostics Group yesterday and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.63, close to its 52-week low of $2.57.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.4% and a 47.0% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

Interpace Diagnostics Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.00, representing a 244.8% upside. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter assigned a Buy rating to IDEAYA Biosciences today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.51.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.9% and a 51.2% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

IDEAYA Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.00, implying an 85.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 7, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

