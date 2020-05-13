Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Intercept Pharma (ICPT), Brookdale (BKD) and Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Intercept Pharma (ICPT), Brookdale (BKD) and Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX).

Intercept Pharma (ICPT)

RBC Capital analyst Brian Abrahams maintained a Buy rating on Intercept Pharma on May 11 and set a price target of $117.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $84.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 58.8% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Proteostasis Therapeutics, and Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intercept Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $147.54, a 65.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 1, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $257.00 price target.

Brookdale (BKD)

RBC Capital analyst Frank Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Brookdale on May 10 and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.61, close to its 52-week low of $1.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 59.6% success rate. Morgan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Fresenius Medical Care, Genesis Healthcare, and Acadia Healthcare.

Brookdale has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.33.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX)

RBC Capital analyst Randall Stanicky maintained a Buy rating on Eagle Pharmaceuticals on May 11 and set a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $53.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -10.7% and a 28.5% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Eagle Pharmaceuticals with a $50.67 average price target.

