Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Intercept Pharma (ICPT), Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN) and Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Intercept Pharma (ICPT), Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN) and Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM).

Intercept Pharma (ICPT)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Edward Nash maintained a Hold rating on Intercept Pharma yesterday and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.08, close to its 52-week low of $13.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Nash is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 39.5% success rate. Nash covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Galmed Pharmaceuticals, and Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Intercept Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.19, which is a 93.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 25, B.Riley Financial also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $18.00 price target.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN)

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, with a price target of $111.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $82.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 54.7% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $98.86, implying a 22.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $92.00 price target.

Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM)

In a report released today, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Iterum Therapeutics, with a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 43.0% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Iterum Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.25.

