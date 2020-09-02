Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Intercept Pharma (ICPT), Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) and Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Intercept Pharma (ICPT), Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) and Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE).

Intercept Pharma (ICPT)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Hold rating on Intercept Pharma today and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $44.53, close to its 52-week low of $42.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 42.4% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intercept Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $67.76, representing a 36.7% upside. In a report issued on August 18, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $57.00 price target.

Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman maintained a Buy rating on Atara Biotherapeutics today and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.7% and a 43.2% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Allogene Therapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.50.

Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE)

In a report released today, Debjit Chattopadhyay from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Jounce Therapeutics, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 47.4% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, and Molecular Partners AG.

Jounce Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.00, representing a 17.6% upside. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

