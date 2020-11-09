Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Intercept Pharma (ICPT) and Nano-X Imaging (NNOX)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Intercept Pharma (ICPT) and Nano-X Imaging (NNOX) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Intercept Pharma (ICPT)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Derek Archila reiterated a Hold rating on Intercept Pharma today and set a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.79, close to its 52-week low of $27.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 49.0% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Intercept Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $75.09.

Nano-X Imaging (NNOX)

Oppenheimer analyst Suraj Kalia maintained a Hold rating on Nano-X Imaging today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 50.9% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

Nano-X Imaging has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $67.50.

